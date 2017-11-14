Person killed in south Columbus crash

Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating a deadly crash on the city’s south side.

At about 8:30am, Tuesday, emergency crews were called to the area of S. High and Hosack streets on the report of a crash.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, a Pontiac Vibe and a cement mixer crashed head-on in the area.

One person was pronounced dead after the crash, but police did not release the person’s identity.

High Street remains closed between Hosack Street and S.R. 104 while officers investigate.

