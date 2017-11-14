Polar bear twins celebrate 1st birthday at Columbus Zoo

Published:

POWELL, OH (WCMH) — Polar bear twins Neva and Nuniq are celebrating their 1st birthday at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium today.

According to the zoo, Neva and Nuniq will be celebrating with their mom Aurora by opening special birthday-themed enrichment.

Aurora, welcomed her cubs on November 14, 2016. Aurora’s twins—female, Neva and male, Nuniq—were named through one of the many employee initiatives raising funds for conservation, resulting in several thousand dollars being raised to benefit wildlife around the world. Two employees from the Zoo’s North America team were awarded the opportunity to name the twins: Neva, which means “white snow” (and is also a river in Russia), and Nuniq, which is a derivative of Nanuq, the cub’s late father. Neva now weighs 247 pounds while her brother weighs in at 397 pounds.

Just last week, Amelia Gray, the zoo’s other polar bear cub, also celebrated her 1st birthday.

