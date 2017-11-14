Woman dies after being sprayed with gasoline and set on fire

TIJUANA, Mexico (WCMH) — A woman has died several weeks after she was sprayed with gasoline and set on fire, NBC San Diego reports.

According to NBC San Diego, Keyra Marisela González suffered severe burns to her body and face during the October 18 attack. She died after several weeks in the hospital.

Family members said she was attacked by her ex-husband.

The ex-husband, identified in local media reports as Jonathan Espinoza, is a US citizen. Espinoza is also hospitalized with burns, according to González’s family.

The Mexico Attorney General’s Office has not confirmed whether they are investigating him as a suspect.

The victim’s sister told NBC San Diego it happened when González was driving to her son’s school with the child’s father. González said she no longer wanted to be with him, and he became enraged, family members said.

He then crashed the car and sprayed it with gasoline, according to the sister.