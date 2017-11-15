Columbus libraries teaming up with Kanopy to stream movies

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Metropolitan Library announced a partnership with digital lender Kanopy to bring free streaming movies to its customers.

According to the CML, anyone with a library card can stream up to 10 movies a month, and watch a movie as many times as they like in a 72 hour period.

To get to the streaming movies, visit CML’s homepage, columbuslibrary.org, and scroll down to the yellow “Cinema / Documentaries.”

Founded in 2008, the San Francisco-based video-streaming company provides on-demand access to more than 30,000 classic, foreign, independent, international and instructional films, as well as a robust offering of documentaries. Kanopy films can be accessed on various mobile and TV streaming devices, as well as streamed directly from the Kanopy website.