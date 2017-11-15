Columbus libraries teaming up with Kanopy to stream movies

By Published:
(Columbus Metropolitan Library)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Metropolitan Library announced a partnership with digital lender Kanopy to bring free streaming movies to its customers.

According to the CML, anyone with a library card can stream up to 10 movies a month, and watch a movie as many times as they like in a 72 hour period.

To get to the streaming movies, visit CML’s homepage, columbuslibrary.org, and scroll down to the yellow “Cinema / Documentaries.”

Founded in 2008, the San Francisco-based video-streaming company provides on-demand access to more than 30,000 classic, foreign, independent, international and instructional films, as well as a robust offering of documentaries. Kanopy films can be accessed on various mobile and TV streaming devices, as well as streamed directly from the Kanopy website.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s