Columbus man pleads guilty to leading police on chase with child in car

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man has pleaded guilty to charges related to a wild car chase that happened in June.

James Hunt pleaded guilty to one count of endangering children and failure to comply with an order or signal by an officer. Prosecutors dropped felonious assault charges and a second failure to comply charge.

The June 2 chase started around US 62 and Humphrey Avenue in Franklin Township and ended at a housing complex on Noe Bixby Road. Police said Hunt was driving between 80 and 100mph during parts of the chase.

Franklin Township Police said the driver’s 5-year-old boy was in the car as he sped away. Traffic cameras showed the car swerving in and out of traffic and driving erratically on I-270. It was even going the wrong way on the freeway at one point.

“The suspect must have done a U-turn on the freeway and came back the same direction, at that point just for the general safety the officers (we) called off the chase,” said Franklin Township Police Chief Byron Smith.

Hunt is scheduled to be sentenced on December 20.