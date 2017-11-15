Columbus man pleads guilty to leading police on chase with child in car

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man has pleaded guilty to charges related to a wild car chase that happened in June.

James Hunt pleaded guilty to one count of endangering children and failure to comply with an order or signal by an officer. Prosecutors dropped felonious assault charges and a second failure to comply charge.

The June 2 chase started around US 62 and Humphrey Avenue in Franklin Township and ended at a housing complex on Noe Bixby Road. Police said Hunt was driving between 80 and 100mph during parts of the chase.

Franklin Township Police said the driver’s 5-year-old boy was in the car as he sped away. Traffic cameras showed the car swerving in and out of traffic and driving erratically on I-270. It was even going the wrong way on the freeway at one point.

“The suspect must have done a U-turn on the freeway and came back the same direction, at that point just for the general safety the officers (we) called off the chase,” said Franklin Township Police Chief Byron Smith.

Hunt is scheduled to be sentenced on December 20.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s