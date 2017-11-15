Columbus police searching for high-risk missing 12-year-old

By Published:
Tamyra M. Powell

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are asking for help locating missing 12-year-old Tamyra M. Powell.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to the area of Midland Avenue and W. Broad Street on the report of a missing child.

Police say Tamyra was last seen by her sisters at the Hilltop Metropolitan Library at about 6:15pm, Tuesday, in the company of an unknown black male teenager.

Tamyra is described as a black female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, green shirt, blue jeans and tan Ugg boots.

Anyone with information on Taymyra’s whereabouts can call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.

