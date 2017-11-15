God’s Garage: This Texas car garage is fixing more than engines

CONROE, TX (NBC News/KPRC) –– At God’s Garage in Conroe, Chris Williams and his volunteers are motivated by a mission.

“At God’s Garage, we repair cars for free for single mothers, widows and wives of deployed military and we also give cars away for free,” Chris Williams, the founder of God’s Garage, told KPRC-TV.

This year, he opened the doors to a 3,500-square-foot garage space. They run on donated cars and monetary donations from individuals and businesses.

The cars put women back in the driver’s seat, literally.

“Several years ago, I became ill and could not maintain my job and I lost my car because I could not work,” said Jeanne McCowan, who will soon be handed the keys to a God’s Garage car once the paperwork is finished. “I’m thrilled to be a recipient of one of their cars. They are the nicest people ever. I love it.”

The donated drivable cars that need between $500 to a $1,000 of work get repaired and given away. The donated cars that are not drivable get auctioned off for parts or sold for scrap. That money, Williams said, goes back into buying parts to repair cars.

When the keys are handed over, the volunteers usually make sure to be there.

“The women when they come to get the cars, you see the old guys, the tears start flowing and just the reactions to those ladies getting the car, that’s what keep you coming back,” Harvey Yaw, a volunteer, told KPRC-TV.