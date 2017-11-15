Indians’ Corey Kluber wins second American League Cy Young Award.

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 11: Corey Kluber #28 of the Cleveland Indians pitches in the first inning against the New York Yankees in game five of the American League Divisional Series at Progressive Field on October 11, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Corey Kluber of the Cleveland Indians has easily won his second American League Cy Young Award.

Kluber got 28 of the 30 first-place votes in balloting by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. The honor was announced Wednesday on MLB Network.

Chris Sale of the Boston Red Sox finished second and Luis Severino of the New York Yankees was third.

Kluber led the majors with a 2.25 ERA and his 18 wins tied for the most in baseball. He added to the Cy Young he won with the Indians in 2014.

Nicknamed “Klubot” for his robotic manner on the mound, he finished 18-4 and struck out 265.

Kluber was especially dominant down the stretch, closing out the season by going 11-1 to help Cleveland win the AL Central.

Sale topped the majors with 308 strikeouts — he was the first AL pitcher to fan 300 since Pedro Martinez in 1999. Sale went 17-8 with a 2.90 ERA.

The NL prize was to be announced later in the day.

