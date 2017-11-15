Inside The Tradition of TBDBITL – Day 3

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Now three days before the Ohio State Marching band takes the field at Ohio Stadium, performing their halftime show. It will be a tribute to the movies.

The moves on the field are important but the music always comes first. With that in mind, band director Dr. Chris Hoch leaves no stone unturned. Every note and every beat must be perfect.

The band rehearses music inside their band center everyday during a game week, working on the music that will be played during the show.

Band members are expected to practice on their own time, adding to the time commitment needed by students to make each performance so good.

After rehearsal, it’s on to the practice field outside of Ohio Stadium to start marching.

For a look at a typical rehearsal, watch the video above.