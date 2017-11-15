Man who beat baby daughter to death found dead in prison cell

LEEDS, England (WCMH) — A man convicted of killing his two-day-old daughter was found dead in his prison cell Sunday.

According to the BBC, 22-year-old Liam Deane was found dead in his cell at HMP Leeds. Another inmate, John Westland, 28, is charged with his murder.

Deane was convicted of murder earlier this year for the death of his two-day-old daughter, the Independent reported. He attacked the child when she “would not stop crying.”

Deane was watching baby Luna while her mother slept. The Independent reported that Deane punched the baby in the face, shook her and squeezed her.

He was serving a life sentence for the murder.