Officials uncover meth lab, find infant inside house fire

CLARK CO., OH (WCMH) — Clark County officials have arrested a man after discovering methamphetamines and a newborn infant at the site of a house fire.

Clark County Sheriff’s Office detectives noticed the fire on Tuesday just after 6pm on Gerlaugh Road. Detectives located a large amount of evidence that pointed to the manufacture and use of methamphetamines.

A newborn infant was inside the residence and was exposed to elements of the meth manufacturing process.

Detectives found a laboratory in a trailer in the back yard of the residence that was not actively operating.

The owner of the trailer, Larry D. Jenkins, is accused of starting the illegal burn. He was arrested and charged with one count of felony illegal manufacture of drugs and one count of felony child endangering.