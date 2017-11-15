Ohio National Guard soldiers return home from mission in Puerto Rico

Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Dozens of Ohio National Guard soldiers are back in Ohio after participating in a major relief mission.

“I couldn’t get over how much damage there was there,” said Sgt. First Class Gordon Justice. “Trees looked like they were ripped from the ground, buildings looked like they were shredded.”

The guardsmen left for Puerto Rico 35 days ago. Now, they are back home with their families.

The 137th Signal Company spent their time in Puerto Rico repairing communications infrastructure.

Commander Denise Stewart calls the work rewarding.

“People would come up to us and thank us for all our help,” Stewart said.

Even though they missed home, the soldiers say they would do it again, given the chance.

More than 150 members of the Ohio National Guard remain in Puerto Rico.

