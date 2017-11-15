OSU James Cancer Hospital CEO resigns

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State announced Wednesday that James Cancer Hospital CEO Dr. Michael Caligiuri has resigned from his position.

In a letter to medical center staff, OSU President Michael Drake said:

Dear Colleagues:

I am announcing today that Dr. Michael Caligiuri has tendered his resignation as CEO of the Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute.

The university is taking a number of steps to ensure a smooth transition, including appointing Dr. Raphael Pollock as permanent director of The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center and convening a transition team for oversight of day-to-day operations at The James.

Dr. Caligiuri has been an integral part of the success of our cancer program and our efforts to advance the care we provide to patients and their families in our community, across the nation and around the world. The university is thankful for his many years of dedicated service and leadership — as are the countless individuals who have benefitted from outstanding care during his tenure.

Dr. Caligiuri will return to his tenured faculty position. He will also serve in a new role as special advisor to the president through the remainder of the year to ensure a seamless transition.

We remain steadfastly committed to accelerating our excellence as an academic medical center, and will share additional transition details in the coming weeks.