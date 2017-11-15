Paperwork filed with city of Cleveland for ‘Browns Perfect Season Parade 2.0’

CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH) — A Cleveland sports Twitter personality is once again organizing a parade to be held if the Browns finish the season with an 0-16 record.

Chris McNeil, known on Twitter as @Reflog_18, filed paperwork with the City of Cleveland Wednesday, seeking permission to hold the parade at noon on January 6, 2018. McNeil proposes having the parade circle around First Energy Stadium, WKYC reported.

“I urge you to come out on January 6th to show your support for our owner, Jimmy Haslam, and his entire front office for the product they put on the field every Sunday (not Monday night, of course, because we aren’t good enough to get that slot),” McNeil said in a gofundme campaign. “We will parade around First Energy Stadium and culminate with a post-party at a soon to be determined location.”

McNeil organized a similar event last year, but was thwarted by a Christmas Eve upset of the San Diego Chargers. All proceeds collected in advance of the parade was donated to the Cleveland Food Bank. The same will happen this year if the 0-9 browns pull off a win by the end of the season.

More than 1,000 people have said they will attend the parade in a Facebook event.