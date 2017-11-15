Pres. Trump pauses speech to take big swigs of water

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has paused an address to the nation about his 12-day Asia trip to take a swig of water — twice.

Trump took a brief break Wednesday to reach for the water during a blow-by-blow account of his foreign travel as president.

Trump first reached into the lectern to seek water but couldn’t find any. He then required a helping hand from others in the room to spot the bottle of water on a nearby table. He took another drink a few minutes later.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump frequently mocked then-rival Florida Sen. Marco Rubio’s frequent water breaks.

Trump said of Rubio during a 2015 appearance in South Carolina: “Rubio, I’ve never seen a young guy sweat that much.”

Trump added: “He’s drinking water, water, water, I never saw anything like this with him with the water.”

