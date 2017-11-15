Richard Cordray, director of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, announces resignation

NEW YORK (AP) — Richard Cordray, the Obama-appointed director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, says he will resign before the end of November.

Cordray, of Worthington, sent an email Wednesday to all CFPB staff, saying in part:

“I am confident that you will continue to move forward, nurture this institution we have built together, and maintain its essential value to the American public. And I trust that new leadership will see that value also and work to preserve it – perhaps in different ways than before, but desiring, as I have done, to serve in ways that benefit and strengthen our economy and our country.”

Dir. of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Richard Cordray announced he is leaving the CFPB by the end of the month. In a memo, Cordray wrote: "Together we have made a real and lasting difference that has improved people’s lives". Is a possible run to be OH Governor next? — Jason Aubry (@JasonAubryNBC4) November 15, 2017

