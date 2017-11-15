Roy Moore campaign prepares to hold press conference

WIAT Published:
Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore waits to speak the Vestavia Hills Public library, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Birmingham, Ala. According to a Thursday, Nov. 9 Washington Post story an Alabama woman said Moore made inappropriate advances and had sexual contact with her when she was 14. Moore is denying the allegations. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WIAT) — Senate Candidate Roy Moore’s attorney is set to speak at the Republican Party headquarters today at 4 p.m. CST (5p.m. EDT), according to a release from the campaign.

Phillip L. Jauregui is set to speak on the recent allegations against Moore, according to the release. Jauregui has previously served as counsel of record for Judge Moore during the Ten Commandments and traditional marriage cases, and also served as campaign chairman for Moore’s 2000 campaign for Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

 

