Some iPhone users unable to make calls on AT&T network

By Published:
(Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

(WCMH) – An apparent outage is affecting some AT&T wireless customers nationwide.

Numerous users on Twitter report being unable to make or receive phone calls. Customers say they are immediately disconnected when trying to make a call.

Outage Report shows thousands of reports of the issue since around 5pm.

AT&T has acknowledged the issue, and suggests that customers restart their devices.

https://twitter.com/ATT/status/930966147788361728

Services that use a data connection, such as iMessage and FaceTime appear to be unaffected.

