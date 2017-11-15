VIDEO: Billions of small snails invade Florida beach

ST. PETERSBURG, FL (WFLA) — Snails are taking over the shoreline of a popular St. Pete Beach.
It’s a seashell collector’s dream!
These Cerith snails have drill shells and are currently invading Fort De Soto Beach.
The footage was taken by outdoor enthusiast, Michael McCarthy with See Through Canoe over the weekend when the largest number of snails made their way onto the sandy shore.
Beachgoers are used to seeing these tiny snails in the Bay Area, but not in these great numbers. At this time, it is unclear why the creatures are migrating up the beach but it is quite a sight to see.
Billions of small snails invade Fort De Soto Beach
