Yorgo’s, Trader Joe’s Greek food products recalled due to Listeria

(WCMH) – Yorgo’s Foods is recalling all of its Greek-style food products due to possible Listeria contamination.

All of the recalled products were sold in stores nationwide. Most of the recalled products were distributed in 8, 12, 16 and 32 ounce plastic cups or 2 and 5 pound plastic bags.

UPC # PRODUCT SIZE 7 56248 10002 5 ORIGINAL HOMMUS 8 OZ 7 56248 10008 7 VEGETABLE HOMMUS 8 OZ 7 56248 10015 5 GARLIC HOMMUS 8 OZ 7 56248 10016 2 ROASTED RED PEPPER HOMMUS 8 OZ 7 56248 10018 6 LEMON PEPPER HOMMUS 8 OZ 7 56248 10019 3 CHIPOLTE PEPPER HOMMUS 8 OZ 7 56248 10003 2 BABA GHANNOUJ 8 OZ 7 56248 10031 5 SUNDRIED TOMATO HOMMUS 8 OZ 7 56248 10032 2 GREEN OLIVE HOMMMUS 8 OZ 7 56248 10067 4 SPINACH HOMMUS AND ARTICHOKE 8 OZ 7 56248 10034 6 GARLIC AND CHIVE HOMMUS 8 OZ 7 56248 10004 9 GRAPE LEAVES 8 OZ 0078 7208 TRADER JOE’S CILANTRO & CHIVE YOGURT DIP 8 OZ 0078 7239 TRADER JOE’S TAHINI SAUCE 8 OZ 7 56248 10005 6 ORIGNAL HOMMUS 16 OZ 7 56248 10014 8 GARLIC HOMMUS 16 OZ 7 56248 10017 9 ROASTED RE PEPPER HOMMUS 16 OZ 7 56248 10006 3 BABA GHANNOUJ 16 OZ 7 56248 10010 0 ORIGINAL HOMMUS 32 OZ 7 56248 10016 2 PARTY TRAY RED PEPPER HOMMUS 2LB 7 56248 10049 0 YOGURT DIP CILANTRO & CHIVE 8 OZ 7 56248 10053 7 TZATZIKI 8 OZ 7 56248 10100 8 ORIGINAL HOMMUS 5 LB 7 56248 10057 5 TABOULE SALAD 5 LB VEGETABLE HOMMUS 5LB BABA GHANNOUJ 5LB GARLIC HOMMUS 5LB ROASTED RED PEPPER 5LB TAHINI SAUCE 5LB GRAPE LEAVES 5LB FALAFEL 5LB TZATZIKI 5 LB 7 56248 10068 1 CHICKPEA SALAD 5LB 7 56248 10069 8 BLACK BEAN SALAD 5LB 7 56248 10071 1 THREE BEAN SALAD 5LB 7 56248 10001 8 TABOULE SALAD 7 OZ 7 56248 10007 0 TABOULE SALAD 14 OZ 7 56248 10061 2 CHICKPEA SALAD 12 OZ 7 56248 10062 9 BLACK BEAN SALAD 12 OZ 7 56248 10063 6 THREE BEAN SALAD 12 OZ 7 56248 10064 3 VEGAN HOPPIN SALAD 12 OZ 7 56248 10097 1 PARTY TRAY ORIGINAL HOMMUS 2LB

These products should be discarded or returned to the grocery store where purchased for credit. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with these products.

This issue was identified after routine FDA environmental sampling identified Listeria monocytogenes in the processing environment and in one sample of “Original Tahini Sauce”. Manufacturing of all foods has been voluntarily suspended while the FDA and company continue to investigate the source of the problem and eliminate it.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in pregnant women, young children, frail or elderly people, those with weakened immune systems and in unborn fetuses. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-603-624-5830, M-F 9am- 4pm or go to the company website at https://www.yorgofoods.com/.