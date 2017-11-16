Caught! CPD officers catch would-be burglar in the act

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Video shows Columbus police officers catching a would-be burglar in the act.

Brandon Sebastian says he was heading back from getting something to eat, Saturday, when he noticed a man on the front stoop of his residence in the 1900 block of Summit Street.

Sebastian says he called 911 and continued watching the live feed.

In the video you see the man attempting to enter the residence, when two Columbus Division of Police Officers approach.

They quickly apprehend the man after he tells them it wasn’t his home.

Sebastian of course sent a shout out to CPD on his Facebook page for their efficient work.

