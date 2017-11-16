Cleveland salt mine keeps roads across Central Ohio clear in winter

CLEVELAND (WCMH)—Nearly 20 million tons of salt are required to melt the snow and ice across the country each winter. But where does the salt come from?

One location that produces 3.5 million tons of salt to be shipped by rail and truck to communities from Virginia to Canada is the Cleveland Salt Mine, located 1,800 feet below Lake Erie near Whiskey Island, a mile-and-a-half from downtown Cleveland. The operation extends more than four miles from the shoreline.

Safety is a priority for miners, with as many as 50 working at time during a single shift. Senior mine engineer Bob Nelson said, “We have a full underground communication system with phones and internet connection back up to the surface.”

The elaborate monitoring system keeps a constant eye on miners and equipment, scaling and blasting salt between large pillars that support the earth and lake above. The salt is then crushed and loaded onto a conveyor belt, and sent through the mill before being pulled up to the surface for transport by rail and truck. A massive ventilation system constantly pumps fresh air through the entire mine shaft.

The Cleveland Salt Mine, which was built in the late 1950s, currently supplies about 200,000 tons of salt to Central Ohio each year to de-ice roads and assist communities in keeping travel conditions safer and free of snow and ice during winter storms.