CPD searching for man accused of choking and burning son

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police in Columbus are looking for a man accused of choking and burning his son.

According to Columbus police, 35-year-old Anwar Na-eem Muhammed is wanted on charges of felonious assault and felony endangering children.

Police say Muhammed assaulted his son by choking him and burning him Tuesday evening.

The victim was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on of the whereabouts of Anwar Na-eem Muhammed is asked to contact CPD at 645-4545 or Sgt. John Hurst at jhurst@columbuspolice.org.