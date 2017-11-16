HOUSTON, TX (KPRC) — A dancing man was arrested Tuesday after a chase that ended in north Houston.

Police said officers tried to stop a man’s car for a traffic violation but he took off. He eventually stopped after seeing officers set up spike strips on the freeway, KPRC-TV reports.

Police said the driver refused to get out the car fro several minutes after officers gave orders over a loudspeaker. When he did get out, he began dancing on the freeway and refused officer’s demands to lay down.

When the driver started backing away from officers, a K9 was used to apprehend the driver. The man was arrested and taken to a hospital with a leg wound.

He faces charges of felony evading.

