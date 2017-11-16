Down syndrome abortion ban clears GOP-led Ohio Senate

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) – The Ohio Senate has OK’d a bill banning abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome over opponents’ objections.

The bill cleared the chamber 20-12 Wednesday, a day after it cleared the Senate Health Committee.

The legislation would subject doctors who perform abortions in such cases to criminal penalties and potential loss of their medical licenses. Women receiving the abortions would not be punished.

Opponents testifying Tuesday included a former U.S. Trademarks commissioner whose 50-year-old brother has Down syndrome. She said the bill would require women to deliver Down syndrome babies who might not have the resources, support or commitment to care for them. Supporters argue terminating pregnancies in such cases amounts to discrimination.

The House and Senate must now reconcile their versions.