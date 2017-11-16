Firefighters contain two-alarm fire in west Columbus

Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Firefighters are on scene of a two-alarm fire at a complex in west Columbus.

Crews were called to the 100 block of Derrer Height Lane just after 3:00am. They were able to contain the fire before 3:30am.

According to officials, there were no injuries reported in the fire.

Batallion Chief Steve Martin says the fire affected four units in the apartment complex. An investigator is on the way to the scene to help determine the cause.

The fire call went out as a three-alarm fire at one point, but Martin says that was a mistake.

