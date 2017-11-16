First look: ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’

LONDON (WCMH) —  Warner Brothers gave “Harry Potter” universe fans a treat Thursday, releasing new information for the movie “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald.”

This will be the second installment in the “Fantastic Beasts” series, which take place several generations before Harry Potter’s adventures. Grindelwald, played by Johnny Depp, is an infamous Dark wizard. The movie takes place as Grindelwald escapes custody and looks to recruit more people to his cause, according to Warner Brothers. Dumbledore (Jude Law) enlists Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to try and stop him.

The movie will be released Nov. 16, 2018.

Discerning Potterheads will notice the signs of the Deathly Hallows (Elder Wand, Resurrection Stone, Cloak of Invisibility) in the logo for the new movie.

A cast photo offers our first look at Jude Law’s portrayal of Dumbledore. Several cast members are returning from the first movie: Depp, Redmayne, Katherine Waterson (as Tina Goldstein), Alison Sudol (as Queenie Goldstein), Dan Fogler (as Jacob Kowalski), Ezra Miller (as Creedence), and Carmen Ejogo (as MACUSA president Seraphina Picquery).

New characters in the photo include Newt’s older brother, Theseus (played by Callum Turner) and his fiancée, Leta Lestrange (Zoë Kravitz). Claudia Kim joins the cast as an unknown character.

