Fort Hayes students dream big at screenwriting workshop

COLUMBUS (WCMH)—Students at the Fort Hayes Arts and Academic High School participated in a screenwriting workshop Thursday afternoon that focused on artistic aspirations, both on stage and in the cinema.

“These are young people with big dreams,” said visiting artist Jim Burstein, the Director of Screenwriting Program at the University of Michigan, who led the students in reading, pitching and reciting stories that may be turned into a film someday. “Many of them want to be writers, storytellers, and I’m going to talk about the steps it takes to tell the story.”

WCMH photo

The goal of the Leventhal Artist Program, founded in 2006, is to bring talented visiting artists to the Central Ohio community and the Ohio State University campus.

On Thursday evening, the Jewish Community Center on at 1125 College Avenue will present “Harold and Lillian: A Hollywood Story” that will be introduced by Burstein, which will include a discussion about filmmaking.

The annual Leventhal Artist Program, teaming with The Ohio State University Film Studies Program and the Columbus Jewish Film Festival, 2017, will then host a screenwriting program for students and the general public at the OSU Ohio Union on Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

On Friday evening, starting at 4:30 p.m., Burstein will be at the McConnell Arts Center in Worthington for another “pitch session” to teach the art of pitching a story as a screenplay. Tickets for the Columbus Jewish Film Festival and the McConnell Arts Center can be obtained through their websites.

