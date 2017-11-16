Foster children celebrate adoption in Franklin County event

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Six families were made complete by Franklin county judges, as 17 children got to go home with their new moms and dads.

Fourteen-year-old Zatah Hadden and her newly adoptive mother, Michelle Hadden, officially became mother and daughter.

“Initially they told me it was going to be short term,” said Michelle.

Michelle took Zatah in as a foster child, but two years later they are inside of a Franklin County courtroom to make their family complete.

“I’ve been wanting this for a long time. It’s like finally happening,” said Zatah. “I can’t explain how happy I am.”

“In Franklin County Children Services, their most recent number says they adopt around 150-170 children a year,” said President and CEO of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, Rita Soronen.

Soronen says each year 20,000 children in America leave the foster care system without a promised home.

“They are simply there waiting for what every other child wants and so many others have, a family to support them, to celebrate them,” said Soronen.

The mission to find children their forever homes does not stop after National Adoption Day. There are more than 280 children in Franklin County that can be adopted this year.