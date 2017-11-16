Holiday shoppers encouraged to shop at small businesses on November 25

COLUMBUS — We are all familiar with Black Friday deals, and Cyber Monday deals, but were you aware of Small Business Saturday Deals? The U.S. Small Business Administration is encouraging shoppers to #ShopSmall on Small Business Saturday this November 25.

Small Business Saturday was started in 2010 as a way to help support local businesses. It’s a great opportunity for you to find great deals and support the contributions local businesses bring to local economies and communities. Whether it’s your local coffee shop, barber, or neighborhood bar, they are an integral part of keeping our communities strong.

“When we shop small and dine small, our communities thrive,” said Rick Garcia, SBA Columbus District director. “Small businesses keep resources local, create jobs and add a distinct identity to the local community.”

Ohio is home to an estimated 900,000 small businesses and nearly half of Ohio’s workforce is employed by small businesses. The North Market in Columbus is home to 34 small businesses, many of which are taking part in Small Business Saturday.

“North Market provides a launching pad for people to start and grow a small business not to mention overall 83 cents of every dollar spent at NoMa stays in Central Ohio. Shop fresh, local and authentic,” said Rick Harrison Wolfe, North Market executive director.

Stop in and visit one of the following participating small businesses: Stauf’s Coffee Roasters; Dos Hermano’s; Green Olive Company; Brezel; The Barrel and Bottle; North Market Cookware; Coco Cat Bakery & Chocolates; Bubbles; Katzinger’s Little Deli; The Tea & Juice Co.; and Park Street Poultry & Game.

Spectrum Business customer R Bar in the Arena District also shared their plans for Small Business Saturday.

After a long day of shopping, we’ll be having half off appetizers and then our 100oz beer tubes will only be $15 till 4pm,” owner Michael Darr told NBC4.

At the Three Legged Mare, if you take a receipt that shows you shopped small they will give you 20% off your meal after 4pm. And Charles Penzone is offering a custom Sip & Style gift set ($35 value) FREE with purchase of $150 in gift cards.

You can find other small businesses taking part in your community with this shop small tool, which also includes an interactive map.

