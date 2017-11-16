Inside The Tradition of TBDBITL – Day 4

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The countdown is on until the halftime show on Saturday. It’s now within 24 hours.

Inside the Steinbrenner band center, the band watches yesterday’s practice, seeing what they need to work on on their final day of practice, known as Gray Day.

After seeing themselves on video, the group heads outside to the practice field.for a final run-through of the show.

The band runs through the pregame show first, including the ramp entrance, the national anthem, the Penn State fight song and of course, the incomparable Script Ohio. After that, it’s on the show.

Much of the focus on this Gray Day is small fixes, including making sure the props are set up and that people are in straight lines or in perfect curves. It seems tedious but any mistake gets magnified come Saturday.

Once the final fixes are in, the band goes through the entire show one last time.

The week of practice is over. But now, it’s time for the show tomorrow.

Putting a halftime show of this caliber on the field takes a lot of hours. And sometimes, it’s hard to forget these band members are full-time students too, most of which are not on a scholarship. That is why a fundraising campaign has been put together to support the band and provide them with scholarship support. If you would like to support the 100% TBDBITL campaign, head to tbdbitl.osu.edu/give