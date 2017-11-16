Investigators looking for vehicles involved in fatal scooter wreck on Harrisburg Pike

FRANKLIN CO., OH (WCMH) — Investigators with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two vehicles they said may have been involved in a fatal wreck on November 5.

Jason L. Clark, 40, was riding on a scooter when he was hit by a pick-up truck on Harrisburg Pike November 7, according to deputies.

Clark died from his injuries.

Investigators said surveillance footage from a nearby business appears to show two other vehicles passing the scene, and possibly hitting Clark as well.

They tell NBC4 that both vehicles then left the scene.

“The family wants all the questions answered,” said Sgt. Jay Eden. “I’ve been in contact with them. An unexpected death is very difficult for them to deal with, so any answers they could get, they would greatly appreciate.”

Deputies identified Ronald Dotson, 51, as the driver of the pick-up truck, which initially hit Clark.

He did not sustain any injuries.

According to Eden, possible charges are pending.