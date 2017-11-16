Keeping your pets safe in cold weather

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A good rule of thumb to keep in mind when it comes to protecting your pets during the winter is: If you’re cold, so are they.

Veterinarian Dr. Michelle Gonzalez says there are a few things you can do to help keep your pets warm during colder weather. “One would be coats. You know having a nice coat that is nice and thick. Then there are other things like these which are creams you can put on the dog’s feet to try to repel things like the salt and the snow, just to keep them a little bit safer,” Gonzalez says.

She also recommends that if you keep a dog outside, not to use cloth to pad the inside of the structure because it can accumulate moisture and make it colder inside, but rather use hay.

Also, use a heated water bowl to keep an outdoor pet well hydrated.

“It has an outlet and a plug. That way the water stays warm because a lot of people will fill the water bowl in the morning but they don’t think about the fact that the water is going to freeze,” says Gonzalez.

But the best piece of advice: If it’s cold outside, bring your pets inside.