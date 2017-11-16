Local event helps teach parents signs of drug use

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – The opioid epidemic has the Hilliard community coming together to let parents of teens know the signs of drug paraphernalia.

Tawnya Lewis, with the grassroots organization H.A.R.T., showed parents some of the hidden signs in a mock bedroom Wednesday night.

“We have 90 items in this room that could be of concern for drug, alcohol, or substance abuse,” said Lewis.

Together with the Hilliard Police Department, they kicked off this event called “Can You See Me”.

“This black smudge is actually the residue of burning the spoons for heroin,” said Lewis of one sign in the room.

Jennifer Hemstreet says she’s learned so much just being here tonight.

“Eye opener. Very shocking. Hoping that it will never happen, but you never know,” said Hemstreet.

What the community is learning is something Police Chief Robert Fisher says he sees often. He had a direct warning for parents.

“Be involved, be a parent to your child . Know what your children are doing, stay active in their lives,” said Fisher.