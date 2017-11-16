Local event helps teach parents signs of drug use

By Published:

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – The opioid epidemic has the Hilliard community coming together to let parents of teens know the signs of drug paraphernalia.

Tawnya Lewis, with the grassroots organization H.A.R.T., showed parents some of the hidden signs in a mock bedroom Wednesday night.

“We have 90 items in this room that could be of concern for drug, alcohol, or substance abuse,” said Lewis.

Together with the Hilliard Police Department, they kicked off this event called “Can You See Me”.

“This black smudge is actually the residue of burning the spoons for heroin,” said Lewis of one sign in the room.

Jennifer Hemstreet says she’s learned so much just being here tonight.

“Eye opener. Very shocking. Hoping that it will never happen, but you never know,” said Hemstreet.

What the community is learning is something Police Chief Robert Fisher says he sees often. He had a direct warning for parents.

“Be involved, be a parent to your child . Know what your children are doing, stay active in their lives,” said Fisher.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s