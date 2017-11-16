Man in Las Vegas, New Mexico pens Amazon HQ song

By Published:
(AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Amazon is sorting through 238 proposals to house the company’s second headquarters, and a Las Vegas man is trying to woo the online giant with a song. A man from Las Vegas, New Mexico, that is.

KOB-TV in Albuquerque, New Mexico reports that Las Vegas resident Jim Terr has penned a tune to attract Amazon to the small northern New Mexico city.

The song highlights the food, natural beauty, architecture and pop culture in Las Vegas.

But the city of Las Vegas didn’t submit a bid to Amazon.

The online retailer kicked off its hunt for a second home base in September, promising 50,000 new jobs and construction spending of more than $5 billion.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was born in New Mexico’s largest city, Albuquerque. That city has submitted a bid.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s