Man in Las Vegas, New Mexico pens Amazon HQ song

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Amazon is sorting through 238 proposals to house the company’s second headquarters, and a Las Vegas man is trying to woo the online giant with a song. A man from Las Vegas, New Mexico, that is.

KOB-TV in Albuquerque, New Mexico reports that Las Vegas resident Jim Terr has penned a tune to attract Amazon to the small northern New Mexico city.

The song highlights the food, natural beauty, architecture and pop culture in Las Vegas.

But the city of Las Vegas didn’t submit a bid to Amazon.

The online retailer kicked off its hunt for a second home base in September, promising 50,000 new jobs and construction spending of more than $5 billion.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was born in New Mexico’s largest city, Albuquerque. That city has submitted a bid.