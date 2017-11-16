Marion detective shoots self in foot defending himself from dog during drug raid

MARION, OH (WCMH) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says a detective on the county drug task force shot himself in the foot Thursday.

Detectives were executing a drug raid at a residence in the 300 block of Farming Street. Two dogs attacked and cornered the detective, according to sheriff Tim Bailey. The detective fired and killed one of the dogs; the bullet also went through the detective’s foot.

The officer is expected to recover.

