ATHENS, OH (WCMH) – Police at Ohio University have issued a crime alert after a woman said three men threw something at her.

According to police, a female student was walking on the Brian Hall steps when three college-aged males wearing hooded sweatshirts threw something at her face, causing a cut. Police said one of the males also shouted a homophobic slur.

Police say they are investigating and will release a full crime alert on Friday. No further information was released.

