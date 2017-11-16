One dead after crash on northeast side of Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say one person is dead after a crash at the intersection of Cleveland and Minerva avenues.

The intersection is currently closed. Police say the crash happened Thursday night around 6:45pm.

One other person was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition. The victim who died was transported to Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s.

