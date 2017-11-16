‘Snowfighters’: Clearing the roads during central Ohio’s winter weather

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — They’re called into action when winter storms threaten. “Snowfighters”, as they call themselves, clear the roads to help keep you safe.

NBC4 Meteorologist Tara Lane got a chance to drive one of those snow trucks. She says it’s not an easy task.

Tara met up with the Franklin County Engineers at their East Maintenance Facility in Groveport. Rodney Mollette, one of the equipment operators, rode along to guide her through one of their obstacle courses. It’s the same type of course the snowfighters go through as they work to prepare for the upcoming winter season.

Tara had to maneuver through difficult turns, back up through a cone formation, and attempt to not run into a parked car.

Mollette talked about how the snow truck operators are constantly on alert. One of their biggest challenges is watching out for other drivers.

“If there’s one message,” he says, “It would be ‘please give us enough room to do our job. Don’t follow too close, and be careful when trying to pass.’”

So how did Tara do? Mollette says she didn’t hit any cars and only a few cones were knocked over.