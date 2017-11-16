‘Snowfighters’: Clearing the roads during central Ohio’s winter weather

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — They’re called into action when winter storms threaten. “Snowfighters”, as they call themselves, clear the roads to help keep you safe.

NBC4 Meteorologist Tara Lane got a chance to drive one of those snow trucks. She says it’s not an easy task.

Tara met up with the Franklin County Engineers at their East Maintenance Facility in Groveport. Rodney Mollette, one of the equipment operators, rode along to guide her through one of their obstacle courses. It’s the same type of course the snowfighters go through as they work to prepare for the upcoming winter season.

Tara had to maneuver through difficult turns, back up through a cone formation, and attempt to not run into a parked car.

Mollette talked about how the snow truck operators are constantly on alert. One of their biggest challenges is watching out for other drivers.

“If there’s one message,” he says, “It would be ‘please give us enough room to do our job. Don’t follow too close, and be careful when trying to pass.’”

So how did Tara do? Mollette says she didn’t hit any cars and only a few cones were knocked over.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s