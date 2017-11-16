Two dogs stabbed to death in Texas neighborhood

FORT WORTH, TX (WCMH) — Police believe the cases of two dogs stabbed to death in a Fort Worth, Texas neighborhood may be linked.

One family told KDFW they found their Mastiff named Oso dead in the backyard.

“I heard him crying, whining really bad, around 10 or 10:30,” owner Ruth Soto said. “They said when they flipped him over, he was stabbed so many times that they stopped counting.”

Soto told KDFW she received a threatening note complaining about her dog’s barking a week before.

Police said a neighbor’s Husky was also killed the same night.

“Someone came home, went to their backyard and saw that their dog had been bludgeoned in the backyard,” said police spokesperson Tracy Carter. “They tried to actively follow that person. That person got away from them.”