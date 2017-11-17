Authorities: Child porn producer nabbed by FBI

KOIN Published:

PORTLAND, OR (KOIN) — FBI agents arrested an Oregon man Thursday for reportedly producing child pornography after a criminal complaint filed against him alleged that he approached 2 young girls via an app.

According to the criminal complaint, Juan “Carlos” Ramon is accused of contacting 2 Louisiana girls, ages 6 and 8, via an app called “Musical.ly.”

The complaint alleges Ramon convinced the children to send him sexually explicit photos and videos of themselves. According to the complaint, Ramon contacted multiple other minors for explicit material.

Musical.ly users can create a video, lasting between 15 seconds and 1 minute, which the user can then share with others using the site.

Due to previous jobs Ramon has held, investigators believe he may have had opportunities to be in direct contact with children over a period of years. It’s believed Ramon is currently employed by El Programa Hispano Católico in Gresham. It’s also believed he worked for Metropolitan Family Service’s SUN school program in Gresham.

The investigation into Ramon began in late June when a family contacted the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana about what was believed to be the victimization of children.

Ramon appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Paul Papak Friday and was ordered to be detained.

The FBI advised parents to ask their children if Ramon did or said anything inappropriate to them. If your child shares an incident involving Ramon, please call 503.224.4181.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s