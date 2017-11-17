Blue Jackets’ David Savard shaves beard after beard bounty met

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– When was the last time you saw the Columbus Blue Jackets’ David Savard without a beard?

Thanks to generous donations and the Columbus Blue Jackets‘ Twitter page, now you can.

Savard, and many other people around the nation, are working to raise money and awareness for men’s health. They are taking part in Movember, an event that lets men raise money from donors while they grow out their facial hair or take place in other events.

On his team page, Savard says that if fans helped him raise $2,000 by November 15 then he would shave his beard. As of publication of this article, fans have donated $3,505 towards his page alone and $3,645 to the Columbus Blue Jackets team.

UPDATE: wicky wicky wild wild wild west pic.twitter.com/k5aXkZL2SQ — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) November 16, 2017

UPDATE: this fabulous facial fashion is for a good cause → https://t.co/Mldhjkg4T9 pic.twitter.com/wCb8s0qa9z — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) November 16, 2017

We reached our first goal in the #Movember beard bounty, so it was time for @dsavy58 to shave up! (it looks like @18Dubois approves)#CBJhttps://t.co/KY0jP5W3db — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) November 16, 2017

Savard stood true to his word and shaved his beard off Thursday, with progress pictures posted for the 5th Line.

Now, an anonymous donor has agreed to match every donation up to $5,000. So, if you make a match, it counts for double the money towards Savard’s goal.

To learn more about the Movember Foundation or the causes they fight for, click here.

To donate to Savard’s fundraising page, click here.

This just in: @DSavy58 hit his #Movember goal and a donor is willing to match up to $5,000! Make a gift today and it will be doubled → https://t.co/Mldhjkg4T9#CBJ | #HockeyFightsCancer pic.twitter.com/VhaWFT9ATp — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) November 14, 2017

I can’t thank everyone enough for all the money and awareness we are raising for this great cause, we have until the end of november to raise more money @BarbasolShave#5k #Movember #cbj #HolyMoses — David Savard (@dsavy58) November 17, 2017