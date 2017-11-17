Cincinnati utility truck stolen with worker still in bucket

By Published:

CINCINNATI, OH (WCMH) – A man was arrested in Cincinnati Friday after police say he stole a bucket truck with a public works employee inside the bucket.

WLWT reported the truck is owned by the Village of Elmwood Place.

A village employee was using the truck to put up holiday decorations for the city when Dennis Smith Jr. hopped in and drove off, according to police.

Security video recorded about 100 meters from where the truck was stolen shows the employee hanging onto the bucket, apparently trying to get into the bed of the truck.

The worker managed to call his office to report what was happening, WLWT reported.  Another city worker called 911.

“We just got a call from our maintenance worker that he is in our bucket truck on Vine Street and somebody stole the bucket truck,” the caller said.

“A bucket truck?” a stunned 911 dispatcher responded. “So he’s still with the vehicle? And the vehicle has been taken?”

Cincinnati police used stop sticks to flatten the truck’s tires. Smith was arrested and charged with theft and kidnapping.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s