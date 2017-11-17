Cincinnati utility truck stolen with worker still in bucket

CINCINNATI, OH (WCMH) – A man was arrested in Cincinnati Friday after police say he stole a bucket truck with a public works employee inside the bucket.

WLWT reported the truck is owned by the Village of Elmwood Place.

A village employee was using the truck to put up holiday decorations for the city when Dennis Smith Jr. hopped in and drove off, according to police.

Security video recorded about 100 meters from where the truck was stolen shows the employee hanging onto the bucket, apparently trying to get into the bed of the truck.

The worker managed to call his office to report what was happening, WLWT reported. Another city worker called 911.

“We just got a call from our maintenance worker that he is in our bucket truck on Vine Street and somebody stole the bucket truck,” the caller said.

“A bucket truck?” a stunned 911 dispatcher responded. “So he’s still with the vehicle? And the vehicle has been taken?”

Cincinnati police used stop sticks to flatten the truck’s tires. Smith was arrested and charged with theft and kidnapping.