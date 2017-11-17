Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes three baby otters

CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH) – The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo recently welcomed three male Asian small-clawed otter pups.

The pups were born September 24 to mom “Bitzy” and dad “Kibble.”

According to the zoo, otter pups are born with their eyes still closed and take a several weeks before they’re able to develop mobility and eventually swim. The trio are getting bigger and stronger and are expected to be ready to join their parents on exhibit in The RainForest in the coming weeks.

Asian small-clawed Otters are indigenous to Asia and are one of the smallest species of otter. They have unusual hand-like front paws with increased tactile sensitivity and reduced webbing, which they use to forage for their prey of crustaceans, mollusks and small fish.

Asian small-clawed Otters are listed as a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (ICUN) and their population is managed by a Species Survival Plan Program (SSP) in zoos certified by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA).

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo now has seven Asian small-clawed otters in The RainForest.