Columbus Crew help dedicate Habitat for Humanity home

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Crew brand ambassador Frankie Hejduk is scheduled to help present a finished Habitat for Humanity in the city’s north side, today.

The home was worked on by Crew SC midfielder Wil Trapp and defender Jonathan Mensah earlier this year. Brand Ambassador Frankie Hejduk, along with MAPFRE Insurance Assistant Vice President of Business Development Patrick Filipkowski, will be presenting the family with the keys to their new home, Friday in the 1600 block of Myrtle Avenue.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Crew SC has partnered with Habitat for Humanity-MidOhio on similar projects.