Columbus man indicted for abusing girlfriend’s toddler, and his pregnant ex-girlfriend

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Franklin County Grand Jury has indicted a man who is accused of severely beating his current girlfriend’s 2-year-old toddler, and domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, on November 9, medics were called to a residence in the 5300 block of Adderley Avenue on the report of an unresponsive child.

O’Brien says, Jevonte Lemar Tucker, 23, allegedly repeatedly beat his current girlfriend’s child because the toddler refused to Tucker’s instructions on cleaning up after himself.

The child was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital PICU in critical condition.

According to O’Brien, Tucker was also involved in a domestic violence incident involving his pregnant ex-girlfriend, October 23, in which he physically harmed her.

Tucker has been indicted for one count of Felonious Assault (F-2), one count of Endangering Children (F-2), one count of Endangering Children (F-3), and one count of Domestic Violence (F-5), for a total of four counts.

Arraignment for Tucker is scheduled for Wednesday, November 22.