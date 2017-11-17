Ray Ray’s Hog Pit, Pierogi Mountain coming up on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’

MIAMI BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 25: Guy Fieri gives a cooking demonstration at Goya Foods' Grand Tasting Village Featuring Mastercard Grand Tasting Tents & KitchenAid Culinary Demonstrations on February 25, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for SOBEWFF)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Guy Fieri is putting Columbus back on his Flavortown map.

Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” show will feature several Columbus restaurants in upcoming episodes: Loops in Grandview, Pierogi Mountain in North Market, Ray Ray’s in Clintonville, and Momo Ghar at Saraga Market on Morse Road and in North Market.

Ray Ray’s and Pierogi Mountain appear on the Nov. 17 episode, “College-Town Champs,” at 9pm on Food Network.

The segment with Loops aired on the Nov. 10 “Sammies and Spice” episode.

Our partners at Columbus Business First report that Fieri’s team filmed at Momo Ghar, a Himalayan and Nepalese restaurant, but it is not on the schedule yet.

Fieri has previously visited Buckeye Donuts, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, Katzinger’s Delicatessen, Massey’s Pizza, Ted’s Montana Grill, and Los Guachos Taqueria.

