COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Guy Fieri is putting Columbus back on his Flavortown map.

Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” show will feature several Columbus restaurants in upcoming episodes: Loops in Grandview, Pierogi Mountain in North Market, Ray Ray’s in Clintonville, and Momo Ghar at Saraga Market on Morse Road and in North Market.

Ray Ray’s and Pierogi Mountain appear on the Nov. 17 episode, “College-Town Champs,” at 9pm on Food Network.

The segment with Loops aired on the Nov. 10 “Sammies and Spice” episode.

Our partners at Columbus Business First report that Fieri’s team filmed at Momo Ghar, a Himalayan and Nepalese restaurant, but it is not on the schedule yet.

Fieri has previously visited Buckeye Donuts, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, Katzinger’s Delicatessen, Massey’s Pizza, Ted’s Montana Grill, and Los Guachos Taqueria.