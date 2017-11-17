Delaware Co. officials: Don’t call 911 if you’re caught in zoo traffic

POWELL, OH (WCMH) — With the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium’s opening of Wild Lights, Delaware County officials want to send a reminder to drivers: Don’t call 911 because of traffic.

According to the Delaware County Board of Commissioners, every year with the opening of the Columbus Zoo Wild Lights, there is an influx of frustrated drivers who call 911 because they are stuck in traffic.

Delaware County 911 Director Patrick Brandt says that with nice weather expected Friday, and canned food donation night at the zoo, (guests who bring in a canned food get into the zoo for free) traffic is expected to be much heavier than normal in the area of Riverside Drive and Powell Road.

Officials say no matter how frustrated you may get at the traffic that is not a reason to call 911. Heavy traffic is not an emergency Brandt reminds people, and non-emergency calls can cause problems.

So be patient, and enjoy the lights as you pass by the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.