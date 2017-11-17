Nigeria’s bobsled team qualifies for country’s first Winter Olympics

AUSTIN, TX (KXAN) — A former University of Houston Track star will be making history as she and her teammates become Nigeria’s first women’s bobsled team to qualify for the Olympics.

Seun Adigun made six NCAA championship appearances for the Cougars before becoming a coach with the university’s team. It won’t be her first time competing under the Olympic rings; the Chicago native competed in the 2012 London games in the 100m hurdles.

Nigeria has 25 Olympic medals, all from summer games, and has yet to compete in a winter game. Adigun is the team’s driver, using her skills from track and field competitions to quickly sprint and push the sled at the start of the event.

American Olympic favorite Lolo Jones also made the jump from track to bobsled in the Olympic games. She competed in the 2008 and 2012 summer games as well as the 2014 Olympic winter games.