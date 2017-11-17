Nigeria’s bobsled team qualifies for country’s first Winter Olympics

By Published:
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Beate Schrott of Austria races alongside Seun Adigun of Nigeria in the Women's 100m Hurdles heat on Day 10 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 6, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, TX (KXAN) — A former University of Houston Track star will be making history as she and her teammates become Nigeria’s first women’s bobsled team to qualify for the Olympics.

Seun Adigun made six NCAA championship appearances for the Cougars before becoming a coach with the university’s team. It won’t be her first time competing under the Olympic rings; the Chicago native competed in the 2012 London games in the 100m hurdles.

Nigeria has 25 Olympic medals, all from summer games, and has yet to compete in a winter game. Adigun is the team’s driver, using her skills from track and field competitions to quickly sprint and push the sled at the start of the event.

American Olympic favorite Lolo Jones also made the jump from track to bobsled in the Olympic games. She competed in the 2008 and 2012 summer games as well as the 2014 Olympic winter games.

 

 

 

 

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s