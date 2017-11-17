Injunction granted to allow Ohio State student to keep service dog in sorority house

By Published:
Madeline Entine and Cory (Photo credit: Submitted)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A member of Chi Omega sorority at The Ohio State University will be allowed to keep her therapy dog after a district court granted her an injunction.

Madeleine Entine said she needs her therapy dog – Cory – to help with her anxiety and panic attacks according to court records.

The dog lives with her at the Chi Omega sorority house.  Another student who also lives in the same house says she’s allergic to Cory and he’s causing her Crohn’s Disease symptoms to flare. Both students took their concerns to Ohio State University officials, where it was decided that the assistance dog had to go. Entine sued under the Federal Americans with Disabilities Act.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s