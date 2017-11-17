Injunction granted to allow Ohio State student to keep service dog in sorority house

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A member of Chi Omega sorority at The Ohio State University will be allowed to keep her therapy dog after a district court granted her an injunction.

Madeleine Entine said she needs her therapy dog – Cory – to help with her anxiety and panic attacks according to court records.

The dog lives with her at the Chi Omega sorority house. Another student who also lives in the same house says she’s allergic to Cory and he’s causing her Crohn’s Disease symptoms to flare. Both students took their concerns to Ohio State University officials, where it was decided that the assistance dog had to go. Entine sued under the Federal Americans with Disabilities Act.